Elizabeth “Betty” Byrd Hazen

Elizabeth “Betty” Byrd Hazen, 87, formerly of Mt. Union and Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Fountains Assisted Living in Bettendorf, Iowa.

She was born December 17, 1932, in Des Moines County to George Elmer and Ruth Olive Wilson Waste. On March 16, 1952, she married Dale Harry Hazen at the Walnut Street Baptist Church in Burlington. He died January 16, 2017. She was a 1950 graduate of Burlington High School and attended one and a half years of nurse’s training before marriage. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School.

Betty was a homemaker and with her husband, owned and operated Hazen Supply retiring in 1993. She enjoyed playing cards, tending her flowers and playing golf. She was a member and secretary of TTT, member of Linger Longer Neighborhood Club, and church canasta club.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers George and Dr.Richard Waste. Survivors include her children David (Linda) Hazen of Sperry, Janet (Roy) Wennlund of Bettendorf and Dan (Amy) Hazen of Minnetonka, MN; five granddaughters and one grandson; eight great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-granchildren; sisters-in-law Helen Garrels and Marilyn Seelinger; and nieces and nephews.

According to the Covid restrictions, visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Elliott Chapel, New London without the family present.

There will be a private graveside service on Thursday at Forest Home Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Dale. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established for Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church; Salvation Army; or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.