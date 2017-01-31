ELIVS LIVES, the ultimate musical tribute to the King at the Sondheim, Friday, February 10

This tribute event captures the imagination and interests of fans of all types – Broadway, concert and Elvis aficionados Fairfield, Iowa – Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis may have left the building in 1977 but the King continues to live in fans’ hearts around the globe.

In a special partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises comes ELVIS LIVES, featuring four memorable eras, three fabulous Elvises in is a pulse-racing, unforgettable, multi-media and live musical journey across Elvis’ life, Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

You “Can’t Help Falling In Love” with this phenomenal concert experience celebrating Elvis’ iconic style, embraced by many of today’s artists that continues to intrigue audiences of all generations.

Elvis Presley Enterprise’s annual worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest winners from 2009, 2013 & 2014, each representing Elvis during different stages in his career, the 1950s, 1960s, his movie career and his concert years reunite for ELVIS LIVES National Tour stop at the Sondheim. This tour marks the second time in the production’s six-year history that all three Elvis tribute artists are top winners of the contest. Bill Cherry, Dean Z and Jay Dupuis from 2009, 2013 and 2014 have reunited as the featured touring cast of ELVIS LIVES. They will be joined by a live band, back-up singers and dancers, along with an Ann-Margret tribute artist. As a co-producer of the tour, Graceland is providing rarely seen restored video and photo assets from its Graceland Archives to enhance the production. “This ultimate tribute event kindles much of the electricity and energy that surrounded the King, checking off a myriad of hits, letting each Elvis show what made him popular over three decades with narrations by the King himself, in his own words through restored footage direct from Graceland Archives,” said Rustin Lippincott, Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. “This thriving production, in its sixth national tour, is a unique and complete musical package. ‘Elvis Lives’ will make you want to shout, throw your hands up and put on your blue suede shoes again. And again. And again.”

The multi-media live musical is a co-production of On Stage Touring’s Legends in Concert division and producing partner Elvis Presley’s Graceland®. The partnership provides the only authentic touring showcase of Elvis tribute artists for fans who want to experience the music and live performance charisma of one of the most popular and beloved recording artists in history.

“We are very pleased that ELVIS LIVES continues to delight audiences and that more Elvis fans will be given the opportunity to see these talented entertainers in Fairfield and Mason City, the only two Iowa stops.” said Gary Hahn, Vice President of Marketing and Media for Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland. “We are especially happy that we will be able to include many new, enhanced elements to the production for the audience’s enjoyment. ELVIS LIVES is the only Graceland authorized touring co-production featuring Elvis tribute artists.”

Tickets for ELVIS LIVES are $47 for Zone 1, $41 for Zone 2, and $30 for Zone 3 and $20 for zone 4 and $15 for youth tickets. For more information please contact the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 and visit us online at www.FairfieldACC.com.

