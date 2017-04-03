Eleventh annual SCC Great Tastes fundraiser scheduled for Friday, April 7 West Burlington, IA- The Southeastern Community College Foundation’s annual Great Tastes event is scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Catfish Bend Event Center in Burlington. The benefit begins at 6 p.m. with a two-hour wine, beer and spirits tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, and a silent auction. The live auction and dessert bar begins at 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy wines, beers, ales, spirits and coffees from 14 different beverage purveyors. Tasting notes will be provided. Pzazz! chefs will feature a wide array of delicious hot and cold appetizers and desserts throughout the evening, including Lenten selections. “We raised $35,000 to support student and college initiatives in 2016. Our supporters are generous every year, and so we’re hoping to exceed that sum this year,” says SCC Foundation Board Chair, Frank Delaney. The event’s net proceeds support SCC Foundation Board Scholarships, Foundation expenses, instructional program mini-grants, and facilities improvements. Silent and live auction items include gourmet dinners, vacation home stays, trips and sports outings, original artworks, hand-made jewelry, baked goods, home improvement services, and many other specialty items. SCC Foundation Executive Secretary Becky Rump is excited about this year’s lineup of items. Bidders will have a chance to buy 80 different silent auction items and 25 live auction items. “We’ve got some great items including a brewery tour complete with limo service, a party boat ride on the Mississippi River, a week in the Ozarks, and a fabulous high tea at the Majestic Estate with entertainment,” says Rump. “Our donors are so creative and fun. And, the event will be fun, interesting, and a delight for the taste buds.” Charity auctioneers from Fraise Auction & Realty Company, will auction off items donated by employees, students, alumni, and friends of SCC. Fraise will receive auctioneering assistance from former SCC student and licensed auctioneer, Olivia Hoenig. Hoenig is a star of sorts, having appeared as an auctioneer on the television show Texas Flip N Move. Currently she is an auctioneer for DIY Network’s Louisiana Flip N Move. Says Fraise, “We’re excited to have Olivia join us. She’s a great example how SCC can open doors for its students – plus she’s a great auctioneer and will help keep the bidders bidding.” Individual tickets are $50 each in advance or $60 at the door. Sponsor tables for eight people are $500 and include reserved seating, close proximity to the auction stage, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and the opportunity to promote the sponsor’s business with their own table decorations. Raffle tickets for specialty items are $5 each or 5 for $20. To order tickets or reserve sponsor seats, contact Julie Glasgow at the SCC Foundation Office 319-208-5062 or jglasgow@scciowa.edu. Or see the link below to purchase tickets online. Tickets may also be purchased at SCC West Burlington campus Welcome Center, SCC Keokuk Campus Administrative Offices, Catfish Bend Casino, and from the following SCC Foundation Board Members: Camille Anderson, Renae Armentrout, Dr. Michael Ash, Dar Baum, Bob Cardoni, Kevin Carr, Mac Coffin, Peggy Collins, Frank Delaney, Paul Dennison, Terri Dowell, Phil Hecht, Matt Hodges, Suzanne Messer, Mary Moore, Moudy Nabulsi, Tim Peevler, Dana Rheinschmidt, Cristy Schmidt, J.D. Schimmelpfennig, Barb Smidt, Dr. Larry Smith, Charlie Walsh, Sr., and Carlene Woodside. To donate an item or service, contact Becky Rump at 319-208-5065 or brump@scciowa.edu, or simply submit your item at http://www.scciowa.edu/_resources/docs/alumnifound/contributionformfoundationfundraiser2017.pdf. For online ticket purchases or cash donations, visit https://scciowa.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/505521/Default.aspx. To see a detailed listing of the beverage samplers, auction items and donors, visit: http://www.scciowa.edu/_resources/docs/alumnifound/sccfgreattastesprintedprogramcurrent33117.pdf. For a photo of Olivia Hoenig, visit: http://myersjackson.com/texas-flip-n-move-auction-location-dates-schedule/olivia-hoenig-auctioneer-myersjacksonphotos-1nosign/ For more news or to learn about Southeastern Community College, visit: http://www.scciowa.edu/rss/news/index.html EleveAnnual SCC Great Tastes fundraiser scheduled for Friday, April 7

The Southeastern Community College Foundation’s annual Great Tastes event is scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Catfish Bend Event Center in Burlington. The benefit begins at 6 p.m. with a two-hour wine, beer and spirits tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, and a silent auction. The live auction and dessert bar begins at 8 p.m.

Guests will enjoy wines, beers, ales, spirits and coffees from 14 different beverage purveyors. Tasting notes will be provided. Pzazz! chefs will feature a wide array of delicious hot and cold appetizers and desserts throughout the evening, including Lenten selections.

“We raised $35,000 to support student and college initiatives in 2016. Our supporters are generous every year, and so we’re hoping to exceed that sum this year,” says SCC Foundation Board Chair, Frank Delaney.

The event’s net proceeds support SCC Foundation Board Scholarships, Foundation expenses, instructional program mini-grants, and facilities improvements.

Silent and live auction items include gourmet dinners, vacation home stays, trips and sports outings, original artworks, hand-made jewelry, baked goods, home improvement services, and many other specialty items.

SCC Foundation Executive Secretary Becky Rump is excited about this year’s lineup of items. Bidders will have a chance to buy 80 different silent auction items and 25 live auction items.

“We’ve got some great items including a brewery tour complete with limo service, a party boat ride on the Mississippi River, a week in the Ozarks, and a fabulous high tea at the Majestic Estate with entertainment,” says Rump. “Our donors are so creative and fun. And, the event will be fun, interesting, and a delight for the taste buds.”

Charity auctioneers from Fraise Auction & Realty Company, will auction off items donated by employees, students, alumni, and friends of SCC.

Fraise will receive auctioneering assistance from former SCC student and licensed auctioneer, Olivia Hoenig. Hoenig is a star of sorts, having appeared as an auctioneer on the television show Texas Flip N Move. Currently she is an auctioneer for DIY Network’s Louisiana Flip N Move.

Says Fraise, “We’re excited to have Olivia join us. She’s a great example how SCC can open doors for its students – plus she’s a great auctioneer and will help keep the bidders bidding.”

Individual tickets are $50 each in advance or $60 at the door. Sponsor tables for eight people are $500 and include reserved seating, close proximity to the auction stage, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and the opportunity to promote the sponsor’s business with their own table decorations. Raffle tickets for specialty items are $5 each or 5 for $20.

To order tickets or reserve sponsor seats, contact Julie Glasgow at the SCC Foundation Office 319-208-5062 or jglasgow@scciowa.edu. Or see the link below to purchase tickets online.

Tickets may also be purchased at SCC West Burlington campus Welcome Center, SCC Keokuk Campus Administrative Offices, Catfish Bend Casino, and from the following SCC Foundation Board Members: Camille Anderson, Renae Armentrout, Dr. Michael Ash, Dar Baum, Bob Cardoni, Kevin Carr, Mac Coffin, Peggy Collins, Frank Delaney, Paul Dennison, Terri Dowell, Phil Hecht, Matt Hodges, Suzanne Messer, Mary Moore, Moudy Nabulsi, Tim Peevler, Dana Rheinschmidt, Cristy Schmidt, J.D. Schimmelpfennig, Barb Smidt, Dr. Larry Smith, Charlie Walsh, Sr., and Carlene Woodside.

To donate an item or service, contact Becky Rump at 319-208-5065 or brump@scciowa.edu, or simply submit your item at http://www.scciowa.edu/_resources/docs/alumnifound/contributionformfoundationfundraiser2017.pdf.

For online ticket purchases or cash donations, visit https://scciowa.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/505521/Default.aspx.

To see a detailed listing of the beverage samplers, auction items and donors, visit: http://www.scciowa.edu/_resources/docs/alumnifound/sccfgreattastesprintedprogramcurrent33117.pdf.

For a photo of Olivia Hoenig, visit: http://myersjackson.com/texas-flip-n-move-auction-location-dates-schedule/olivia-hoenig-auctioneer-myersjacksonphotos-1nosign/

For more news or to learn about Southeastern Community College, visit: http://www.scciowa.edu/rss/news/index.html