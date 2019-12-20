Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Mount Pleasant

In addition to updates on current projects, the Mount Pleasant Utilities Board spent a considerable amount of time, during the monthly meeting held Tuesday, talking about the installation of two electric vehicle charging stations. Utilities manager, Jack Hedgecock and the Mount Pleasant City Council Street committee had already mapped out a couple of locations for the level 2 chargers that will handle a total of 4 vehicles. One charger and two parking spots will be located under the water tower south of the old city hall and the other charger with two parking spots will be installed in the city lot at the corner of Adams and Madison Streets. Utilities crews have the chargers and are working on getting them set up. There will be a charge to use the stations however Utilities haven’t set that cost yet. The Utilities has contracted with a company to handle the administrative side. The company will receive 10% of whatever that cost will be. Hedgecock predicts use of the charging stations will be minimal at first but sees the time in the near future when residents will want their own chargers as more and more people purchase the electric vehicles.