Electric Transmission Line Work to Close Mississippi River Bridge Friday, 9 a.m – Noon

Fort Madison, Iowa – January 17, 2018 – The Mississippi River bridge connecting Fort Madison and Niota, Illinois, will be closed to all traffic between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, January 19. The closure will allow crews from ITC Midwest LLC to perform maintenance on an electric transmission line that runs along the span.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic during this time and detour signs and routing information will be placed to direct motorists during the closure. In addition, signage will be placed along the intended closure route tomorrow to inform travelers of the upcoming bridge closing. ITC estimates the work will take place between 9 a.m. and noon however the bridge will open before noon if repairs are completed prior to that time.

The 69-kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line is one of two transmission lines installed on the bridge pier structures. Crews will need to close the bridge to make repairs on a lightning arrester, a piece of equipment that helps protect the line in the event of a lightning strike.