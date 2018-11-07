Election Update

It looks like Joe Mitchell of Wayland, Iowa will go to Des Moines in January to take the seat held for many years by Dave Heaton. Mr. Heaton made the decision not to run for another term as House District 84 representative setting up the race between Republican Mitchell and Democrat Jason Moats. District 84 covers all of Henry County, and parts of Washington, Jefferson and Lee Counties. In Henry County Mitchell received 61% of the vote, in Washington County 74%, in Jefferson County, 69% and in Lee County 57%. Mitchell, who is 21, will finish his business degree from Drake University in December. After that he looks forward to going to the State House. Following returns he said he was excited and appreciative of those who supported him.