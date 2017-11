Election Results

Here are the unofficial results from Tuesday’s voting in the Henry County City Elections:

New London City Council-Dan Berner, Brad Helmerson and Scott Campbell

Winfield City Council-Rich Lauderdale, Ryan Kinneberg, Jennifer Wade

Salem City Council-Christina Feehan, Gary Tedrow and Bill Wixom. Dan Patterson was re-elected Mayor.

Hillsboro City Council-Dwight Stanley, Gene Carter and Chad Brousseau

Olds-Raymond Meth and Matthew Slagel. Mark Fulton was elected Mayor.

Wayland City Council-Caylon DeVaul and Melinda Ullery. Greg Rich Elected Mayor.

Coppock City Council-Tracie Sedlacek, Frankie Nupp, Dustin Palmer. Robert Schoolen elected Mayor.

Westwood City Council-Timothy Beavers, Tobin Jacks, Gary Lane. Brant Knudsen elected Mayor.

Rome City Council-Lester Garrison, Martha Garrison, Deb Sammons, Cameron Sammons, Maria Whetsler. Jeremy Lanferman elected Mayor.

Mt. Pleasant City Council-Terry McWilliams, Jeff Batty, Robert Griffith. Steve Brimhall elected Mayor.