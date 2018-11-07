Election Results

Joe Mitchell of Wayland, Iowa has unofficially received the most votes in the State Representative District 84 race. District 84 covers all of Henry County, and parts of Washington, Jefferson and Lee Counties. Mitchell, a Republican received a total of 6, 431 that does not include Jefferson County results. Democrat Jason Moats received 4,042 votes not including Jefferson County. Breaking down the totals by Mitchell received 635 votes in Washington County, 1,295 votes in Lee County and 4,501 votes in Henry County. Moats received 220 votes in Washington County, 974 in Lee County and 2,848 in Henry County.