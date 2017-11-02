Election Coverage on KILJ

KILJ News and Two Rivers Bank in Mt. Pleasant are ready to cover the upcoming city elections! Tuesday, November 7 the polls in Henry County are open from 7 am to 8 pm. The Henry County Auditor’s office reminds voters to bring their driver’s license or a photo i.d. when they vote. This is because the poll workers will be using the new electronic poll books. And while these are not required at this time, they will be in the near future. When the polls close we will have the results, courtesy of Two Rivers Bank.