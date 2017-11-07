Eleanor Lucille Hyndman Draper

Eleanor Lucille Hyndman Draper, 88, of Mt. Pleasant went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Mike Hess and Rev. Rick Hughes officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Following the visitation there will be a time of sharing memories of Eleanor’s life. The family request memorials in lieu of flowers to the Cedine Ministries, a mission dear to Eleanor, or to Calvary Baptist Church Missions Program.

