Elaine Rude

Elaine Rude 77, of Lockridge passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at her home.

According to her wishes cremation has been accorded and private burial will be in the Grant Cemetery rural Rome. Friends may call on Monday, January 23, 2017, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the Grant Cemetery in her memory.

