Elaine Dianne Crom (final arrangements)

Elaine Dianne Crom, 78, of New London, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

The service for Mrs. Crom will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Monday with the family greeting friends from 5 – 7 PM. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.