Elaine B. Peitz

Elaine B. Peitz, 88, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

She was born on September 13, 1931, the daughter of Russell and Eleanor (Elliot) Eggers. On August 18, 1951, she married Clair J. Peitz in West Point, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2009.

Survivors include her two sons: Tom (Annette) Peitz of Fort Madison, Iowa and Tim (Linda) Peitz of West Point, Iowa; one daughter: Lori (Murray) Field of New London, Iowa; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two sisters.

Elaine was a graduate of Montrose High School. She retired from and then volunteered at the West Point Care Center. She enjoyed her dogs, horses and crafts.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneral homes.com.