Eileen M. Peitz

Eileen M. Peitz, 93, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was born December 3, 1925, the daughter of Henry and Eleanor (Holtkamp) Groene, in West Point, Iowa. On September 18, 1948, she married Victor W. Peitz. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2014.

Eileen is survived by her son: Greg (Shar) Peitz of Martinsville, Virginia, and three daughters: Donna Peitz of Iowa City, Iowa, Julianne (David) Svingen of Omaha, Nebraska, and Michelle (John) Jordan of Clear Lake, Iowa. Also surviving is one sister: Betty (Duane) Denning of Fort Madison, Iowa; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren in addition to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Victor, and siblings: Jim Groene, Julia Peterschmidt, Mary Holtkamp, Rita Harmeyer, and Rose Marie Groene in infancy.

Eileen was a graduate of Saint Mary’s High School in West Point, Iowa. After marrying Victor and moving to Houghton, she attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa. Eileen was a homemaker, devoted to her family and farm.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. that afternoon. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 4:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Houghton.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.