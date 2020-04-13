Edwin A. Hicklin

Edwin A. Hicklin, 97, of Wapello, Iowa, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born June 13, 1922 in Wapello, he was the son of Edwin R. and Irene Anderson Hicklin. On June 21, 1947, he married Carolyn “Cotty” Woods in Burlington, Iowa. She preceded him in death August 9, 1990. On November 23, 1995, he married again to Margaret Hall Weaver, and she also preceded him in death December 9, 2008.

Being a part of the “greatest generation,” he was a U. S. Army Air Corps 1st Lieutenant during WWII, serving honorably as a B-24 Bomber Pilot in the South Pacific.

Edwin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and boating on the Mississippi River. He was a 1940 graduate of Wapello High School and a 1948 graduate of the University of Iowa Law School, retiring from practice in Wapello in 1990. Also, he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, Christ Episcopal Church (Burlington), Wapello VFW and Masonic Lodge as a 32nd degree Mason. In 1966 he was elected to the Iowa Legislature as representative for Louisa/Muscatine Counties.

Survivors include his daughters, Kathryn (Roger) Gerst of Wapello, Iowa; Martha (Greg) Remley of Leawood, Kansas and Dr. Elizabeth Barber of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; step-daughters Nancy (Mike) Roach of Libertyville, Illinois, and Jane Weaver-Sobel of Charlotte, North Carolina and step-son William (Erin) Weaver of Forsyth, Georgia; five grandchildren: Carolyn Gerst, E. Tucker Remley, Erin Barber MacEntee, Samuel Remley and Ann Barber Fruland, eight step-grandchildren: G. William Clarke, John Clarke, Brady Clarke, Tyler Roach, Molly Weaver Patterson, Dan Weaver, Sarah Sobel Landolfe and Rachel Sobel; and 23 great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Besides his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Martin (Carrie) of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Charles (Marian) of Mariemont, Ohio; one infant sister Portia Irene of Wapello; one granddaughter Hannah Louise Gerst, step-daughter Joan Weaver Cross of Fairfax, Virginia; two step-grandsons William Michael Weaver of Macon, Georgia and Adam Weaver Roach of Libertyville, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, Edwin’s family requests memorial gifts to the Louisa County Foundation for the E. R. Hicklin Scholarship Fund.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello. Per Edwin’s wishes, there will be no visitation and his celebration of life will be held late summer. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.