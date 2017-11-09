Edward Smith

Edward Smith, 87, of Salem, IA, died Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Friday, November 10, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with the family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Salem East Cemetery. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.