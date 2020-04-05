Edward Pierce Jr.

Edward Pierce Jr., 56, of Lockridge, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence.

Per his request, there will be no visitation nor funeral service. Cremation rites have been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Ed was born June 13, 1963 in Springdale, AR, the son of Edward and Beatrice (Thomas) Pierce, Sr. On April 7, 1990, Ed was united in marriage to Kimberly Sue Kruse.

Ed was a maintenance man for several Hardee’s restaurants in the southeast Iowa area. In his spare time, he loved to fish at Oakland Mills.

Survivors include his wife, Kim of Lockridge; a son, Joshua Pierce of Lockridge and a brother, James Pierce of Kentucky.

His parents preceded him in death.