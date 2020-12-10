Edward P. Schultz

Edward P. Schultz, 73, of Muscatine passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics from complications of Covid-19 following a lengthy hospitalization for a series of debilitating strokes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Ed’s name may be directed to MCSA or Domestic Violence Shelter in Muscatine, The WISH (Women in Spiritual Hope) House in Davenport or the Community Crises Center and Food Pantry of Johnson County. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in memory of Ed. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Ed’s arrangements and the family.

Edward Paul Schultz was born on May 13, 1947 in Washington, Iowa, the son of Raymond Paul and Wanda (Messer) Schultz. He was a 1965 graduate of WACO High School and the Johnston Police Academy, and received his AA degree from Kirkwood Community College. Ed served as a police officer and detective for the Iowa City Police Department from 1971 until his retirement in 2002. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trap shooter, and taught Hunter Safety classes for over 45 years. Ed was also a member of the Izaak Walton League, a lover of power naps, and an engaging storyteller. He also loved reading to his grandchildren.

Ed will be deeply missed by his wife, Joyce; children, Jenny Schultz of Lebanon, Maine and Darrin Schultz of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Dylan and Alivia; siblings, Darrell (Faye) Schultz of Mt. Pleasant, Tess (Tiny) Sommer of Winfield and Kathy (Stan) Richardson of Washington and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.