Edward L. Christner

Edward L. Christner, 75, died Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Parkview Home in Wayland from complications of leukemia. There will be a celebration of his life with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Washington County.

Edward Lee Christner was born December 9, 1941 in Wapello, Iowa, the son of Luther and Margaret (Sammons) Christner. He married Carole Southall and the couple later divorced. In 1992 he married Sharon Gray. Ed was a member of the Iowa Long Rifle Group and was very active with the Buckskinner Rendevous.

Survivors include his wife Sharon of Brighton, two sons: Richard and Rodney (Courtney Paul) Christner, one daughter Crystle, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two sisters: Joann (Newman) Willey and Mae (Bob) Meth.

Preceding Ed in death were his parents, one son Randall and three sisters and two brothers.