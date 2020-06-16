Edward Hinkle

Edward D. Hinkle, 65, of rural Morning Sun, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A memorial service for Mr. Hinkle will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 20 at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Reverend Mark Youngquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Swedesburg Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to a charity of their choice or to the family for a decision to be made later. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Edward Duane Hinkle was born November 23, 1954 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of John Edward and Lavonne (Sandburg) Hinkle. He graduated from WACO High School in 1974.

Ed was a longtime millwright for Agri Builders and later Millwright Contractors, involved in all types on agricultural construction, especially grain bins and grain elevators. He later worked for Prairie Ag Co-op in Winfield and area farmers. Later on, he was a corn sorter for Pioneer Seeds.

Ed was a member of Swedesburg Ev. Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. He served over 20 years in the US Army Reserves, receiving an honorable discharge. In his spare time, Ed was quite the “tinkerer”, with a wide assortment of tools, mechanical and electrical items. He enjoyed mowing the lawn and assembling jigsaw puzzles, many of which he framed in frames he made himself. Ed was an organ donor and able to share the gift of life with others.

Those thankful for sharing in Ed’s life include his children – Christopher (Bethany) Hinkle of Morning Sun, Jeremie (Tina) Hinkle of Mt. Union, Leainteen (Taylor Robinson) Hinkle of Burlington, Elizabeth Hinkle of Morning Sun and Rebecca McCandless of Keokuk; a sister – Brenda Gott of Winfield and a brother – David Hinkle of Canton, IL; 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was expecting the birth of his second great grandchild.

Ed’s parents precede him in death.