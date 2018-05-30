Edna Miller

Edna Miller, 82, of Bonaparte, Iowa, passed away at 7:11 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Born on January 10, 1936, in Bonaparte, Iowa, the daughter of Roy Alvin and Bertha Edna (Gibbs) Parker. On November 14, 1953, she married Joe Miller at Bonaparte, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband Joe of Bonaparte; one daughter: Debbie Miller of Bonaparte; five grandchildren: Lezlee Miller of Bonaparte, Chad (Jennie) Simmons of Keosauqua, Amy (Josh) Simmons of Bonaparte, Lyle (Kaitlin) Sedore of Birmingham and Brady (Jessica) Sedore of Keosauqua and five great grandchildren: David, Mason, Bailee, Conner and Emery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter: Cindy Sedore; four brothers and four sisters.

Edna was a graduate of Bonaparte High School. She worked at the Glove Factory in Bonaparte as a seamtress. Edna enjoyed camping, cooking, going to auctions and softball games, deer hunting and bird watching. She was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan. Most of all Edna loved spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating.

Following the service her body will be entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Burial will be held at a later date at the Bonaparte Cemetery.

Memorials have been established in her memory for Bonaparte First Responders or Farmington EMT’s.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.