Edna Marie Beresford

Edna Marie Beresford, 97, died at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Sunnybrook Living Care Center in Fairfield, Iowa. She was born February 28, 1921 to John Fred and Teckla Minnie Fohlgren Hamburg. She married Dean A. Beresford on April 22, 1940. He died September 13, 2001.

Edna belonged to Mt. Zion Ladies Aid, Garden Club of Keosauqua, and neighborhood book club. She was a member of the Keosauqua United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her family, gardening, decorating, along with spending time on the farming with her husband.

She is survived by two daughters, Dinna Caves and husband Frank of Douds, Iowa, and Dixie Hickenbottom and husband Fred of Fairfield, Iowa; one daughter-in-law, Janice Beresford Miller and husband Mike; 8 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Pearl Pottorf of Galesburg, Illinois; a brother, Jack Hamburg and his wife Helen of Cantril, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, Tom Beresford; three brothers, Dale, Paul and Glen Hamburg; a sister, Pauline Woolley; and a niece, Dorene Pottorf Pyle.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May, 9, 2018 at Forbes Cemetery in Keosauqua, Iowa. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Edna's honor may be made to Forbes Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.