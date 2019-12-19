Edgar Earl Niederhuth, Jr.

Edgar Earl Niederhuth, Jr., 85, of Stockport, Iowa passed away on December 14, 2019 at Banner South Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Tilden, Nebraska on March 12, 1934 to Edgar Earl Niederhuth, Sr. and Anna Rose Jaegar. The family moved to the Stockport area in 1945 where his father was a minister at Hillsboro, Harrisburg and Bonaparte Baptist Churches.

Edgar was a 1951 graduate of Stockport High School. He married Helen Samuelson on December 12, 1954 at the Baptist Church in Fairfield. Edgar was a retired farmer and member of Stockport Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; three children, Debbi (Randy) Nelson of Davenport, Iowa, Rick (Tracy) Niederhuth and Scott (Rhonda) Niederhuth both of Stockport, Iowa; four grandchildren, Meghan (Seth) Snyder of Stockport, Iowa, Chad (Jill) Niederhuth of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kelly (Matt) Cockerton of Carlyle, Iowa, Jill (Rodney) Tedrow of Fairfield, Iowa; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Smith of Fort Madison, Iowa, and Lois Keller of Stockport, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Stockport Christian Church in Stockport, Iowa with pastors Nathan Chaplin and Daniel Haffner officiating. Burial will follow the services at Spencer Cemetery in Stockport, Iowa. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with family present to greet friends from 2 – 4:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Edgar's honor may be made to the Stockport and Hillsboro Christian Churches and the Stockport Fire Department.