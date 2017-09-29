Eddie Spees

Edward “Eddie” Spees of Birmingham, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at his home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Larry Smith and Larry Shipley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham, Iowa. A luncheon will be held at the Birmingham Lions Building following the burial. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the funeral home. A full obituary and online condolences will available at www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.