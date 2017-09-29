Eddie SpeesWritten by Theresa Rose on September 29, 2017
Edward “Eddie” Spees of Birmingham, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at his home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Larry Smith and Larry Shipley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham, Iowa. A luncheon will be held at the Birmingham Lions Building following the burial. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the funeral home. A full obituary and online condolences will available at www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.