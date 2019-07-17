Economics of Cover Crops and Soil Health Field Day

Economics of Cover Crops and Soil Health Field Day to be held at Morris Park— Van Buren County

We’ve all heard about cover crops. The benefits they possess for our soil biology is undeniable. The science on what they are, when and how to use them, and the different varieties that are available, is accessible to anyone. But there are two questions that need to be answered—what is the payoff and how will it affect your operation?

On Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, these questions and others will be tackled by two experts in the field. Join us at 5 pm in Morris Park—10938 Timber Road , Stockport—to hear from Jason Steele, Soil Scientist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Patrick Wall, Grazing Specialist with Iowa State University Extension.

Jason Steele and Patrick Wall will discuss the many economic advantages of using cover crops in your farming operation and how soil health affects your bottom line. Jason will cover a broad spectrum of cover crop and soil health economics. Patrick will zero in on the monetary aspect of grazing your livestock on cover crops and the benefits to the soil.

We will have informative and engaging conversations. This field day is FREE and open to the public with a MEAL provided by the Iowa Corn Association. Please RSVP by Friday, August 2, 3pm to reserve your spot. For more information, to RSVP, and/or for special accommodations, contact Miranda Haes, LSR Project Coordinator at 319-385-2824 Ext. 3 or by email at miranda.haes@ia.nacdnet.net.

Sponsor and partners of this event are the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, Iowa Corn Association, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, and Clean Water Iowa.

For more information on the Lower Skunk River Watershed Project and others like it, please visit www.cleanwateriowa.org.