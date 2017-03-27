Eating Healthy on a Budget Workshop

Learn tips for eating healthy on a budget at the next community wellness workshop on Tuesday, April 4th at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. Melissa Boncher, Hy-Vee Dietitian, will discuss tips to save money on your grocery bill and provide recipes that are both easy and inexpensive. Bring your kids for a “Kids in the Kitchen” lesson at the same time with Erin Heaton from ISU Extension. If interested call the Fellowship Cup at 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be April 18th and Tasha Upton from Miss K’s will share ideas, recipes and samples of meals you can make ahead and freeze and cook later in the crock pot. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.