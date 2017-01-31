Earnestine T. Boos

Earnestine T. Boos, 89, of Keosauqua, formerly of Indianola and Des Moines passed away at 6:24 A.M. Friday January 27, 2017 at Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born October 8, 1927 in Purdy Iowa to Theodore and Mildred Wilson Foster.

Earnestine graduated from Melcher-Dallas High School in 1945 and from Drake University. She had worked for Des Moines Public School System with special needs students for more than 20 years. She also worked for the Grand Ole Opry when it was in Des Moines at the Iowa State Fair and Veterans Memorial Auditorium for many years. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary and an active member of her church. Earnestine enjoyed traveling, collecting stamps and coins, doing crafts and also loved animals.

She is survived by her children, Robert Boos II (Sharon) of Snohomish, WA, Maureen Fedson (Rick) of Des Moines, Teressa Kuder (Jim) of Keosauqua, Russell Boos (EJ) of Altoona and a son-in-law, Jim McDole of Indianola, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and a daughter, Carol McDole.

In accordance with her wishes her body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua is handling the arrangements.