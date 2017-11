Earnestine Harvey

Earnestine Harvey, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Salem, IA, died at her home on Thursday, November 9, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Salem Congregational Church with Pastors Aaron Helterbran and Houston Sears officiating. Burial will be in Salem East.