Early Voting May Out-Do Election Day Voting

Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber is beginning to wonder how busy the polls will be on election day. Not because she thinks there will be low voter turn out in the general election but because of the high volume of early voting taking place. Between the absentee ballots that have been returned and the number of ballots cast early in person at the courthouse over 4,460 people have already voted. The auditor also noted that 65% of the absentee ballots that have been returned were hand delivered to the auditors office despite the fact there was postage paid on each one.