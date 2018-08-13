Early Iowa State Fair Straw Poll results indicate tight races; John Wayne wins poll for favorite Iowa celebrity

DES MOINES – The first four days of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair Straw Poll show close contests in two congressional districts so far. Secretary Pate is polling the Iowa Governor’s race and all four congressional races at his booth throughout the State Fair, August 9-19.

Additionally, John Wayne was chosen as Iowa’s favorite celebrity, picking up 26 percent of the votes. Actor Ashton Kutcher finished second with 21 percent. U.S. Olympic gold medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Shawn Johnson finished third and “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe placed fourth. A new poll question regarding favorite State Fair food will run Monday-Thursday.

“I want everyone to participate in our elections and this is a fun way to get people thinking about November,” Secretary Pate said. “My office is encouraging voter participation and voter registration at our booth. If you need to register to vote or update your information, we’ll help you do that as well.”

State Fair attendees are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State’s booth inside the Varied Industries Building and cast their vote on iPads. The poll is unscientific and intended for entertainment purposes only.

Here are the results of Secretary Pate’s State Fair Straw Poll through the first four days:

Who do you support for Governor of Iowa?

R-Kim Reynolds: 51%

D-Fred Hubbell: 41%

L-Jake Porter: 5%

Other: 3%

Who do you support for U.S. Congress, First District?

R-Rod Blum: 57%

D-Abby Finkenauer: 41%

Other: 1%

Who do you support for U.S. Congress, Second District?

R-Christopher Peters: 49%

D-Dave Loebsack: 46%

Other: 5%

Who do you support for U.S. Congress, Third District?

R-David Young: 46%

D-Cindy Axne: 45%

L-Bryan Jack Holder: 6%

Other: 3%

Who do you support for U.S. Congress, Fourth District?

R-Steve King: 54%

D-J.D. Scholten: 36%

L-Charles Aldrich: 4%

Other: 6%

Who is your favorite Iowa celebrity?

John Wayne: 26%

Ashton Kutcher: 21%

Shawn Johnson: 11%

Maddie Poppe: 9%