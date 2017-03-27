Early Childhood Board Taking Applications for Project Assistance

The DHLW Early Childhood Area Board is currently seeking applications from agencies/organizations that can provide services and/or activities that support efforts to improve the lives of young children and their families residing in Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, and Washington Counties. All proposed projects should strive to fulfill at least one identified priority.

DHLW Early Childhood Area priorities:

Increase the availability and accessibility of quality, affordable, and reliable childcare, preschool, and family support related services and networks for children prenatal – 5 years of age.

Enhance parenting and child development knowledge for youth, parents, and early childhood professionals.

Focus on prevention efforts to keep children safe and healthy. Healthy includes: medical, dental, mental, physical, vision and nutrition.

For more information about the local early childhood area board go to http://www.dhlw.org/ or to receive application materials please send an email to tbeghtol@dhlw.org