Early Childhood Area Board Meeting

The local Early Childhood Area Board will hold the following meetings. Members from the public are welcome to attend.

DHLW Early Childhood Area Board – August 21st 2018, 5:00pm at the Washington Public Library, 115 W Washington St., Washington, IA.

Early Childhood Iowa is a statewide initiative that provides local funding for programs serving all families with children 0-5 years old. The DHLW Early Childhood Area Board consists of members representing citizens, elected officials, education, health, human services, faith, business, and consumer. The Board determines community needs for young children, establishes priorities, and provides funding for local programs offering services to families who reside in Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, and Washington counties. The DHLW Board is currently seeking women members. To learn more contact Tasha Beghtol, tbeghtol@dhlw.org or call 319-461-1369.