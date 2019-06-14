Early Childhood Area Board Meeting

Early Childhood Area Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on June 14, 2019
DHLW Early Childhood Area
Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Washington
Agenda
June 18th 2019
5:00pm
Louisa County ISU Extension
317 Van Buren St., Wapello IA
5:00pm
Call to order (Establishment of quorum)
Welcome & Introductions
Approval of Agenda
Action
Review/Acceptance of Minutes
1. Consider approval of May 21st 2019 minutes
Action
Financial Report – Treasurer
1. Consider approval of current financial report
Action
Contract Amendment – Tasha Beghtol
1. Consider request to amend the Des Moines County Dental Day Care contract with Lee County Health Department
2. Consider contract amendment with Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center
Action
FY20 Program Contracts – Tasha Beghtol
1. Consider approval of revised program budgets and contracts for FY20 services
Action
Columbus Junction Childcare – Angela Shipley
• Information about the new board and center activities
Information &
Board Professional Development
CCR&R – Becky White and Tessa Amoto
• Information about CCR&R consultant services, QRS, and agency updates
Information &
Board Professional Development
Association of ECI Area Boards – Tasha Beghtol
1. Consider approval of membership pledge
Action
Administrative update – Tasha Beghtol
Information
Public Open Comment