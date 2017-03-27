E-WASTE, APPLIANCE AND HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY FOR HOUGHTON

E-WASTE, APPLIANCE AND HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY SATURDAY MAY6TH 2017 9:00AM TO 11:00 AM AT HOUGHTON CITY CALL/FIRE STATION

ITEMS ACCEPTED AS ELESCTONIC WASTE:

Television $5.00

Council TV and projection Tvs $15.00

Monitors, laptops $5.00

ALL ITEMS BELOW ARE FREE:

Battery backups, calculators, cameras, cassette recorders, CD players, cell phones, computers(CUPs), copiers, DVD players, keyboards(typing and musical), mice, modems, printers, printer cartridges(all types), radios, satellite receivers, scanners, stereo receivers, tape recorders, typewriters(electric), VCRs, video games equipment, Large or unusual items are assessed a per item basis.

FOR HAZARDOUS WASTE:

Call Wade Hamm at Great River Regional Waste Authority to tell him what you will be bringing. He will schedule a time for you on this day.

Example: cleaning products, oil based paint, chemicals. Latex paint can be put in the garbage if it is dry. If no dry, mix kitty litter with it and leave the lid off until dry and then put in normal weekly garbage.

APPLIANCES: