E. Scott Stephens

E. Scott Stephens, age 60, of Burlington and formerly of Wapello, died Friday morning, January 12, 2018.

The son of Ted and Billie Dameron Stephens, he was born on July 6, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott married Elsie Gerdner on September 11, 1974 in Oakville.

He was a graduate of Wapello High School in 1975 and had attended Southeastern Community College.

Scott was an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance for 30+

years from the Mt. Pleasant office. He had won various awards including the Hall of Fame Award with Farm Bureau. Scott was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mediapolis, the Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Whitetail Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed wrestling and had placed in Iowa State Wrestling and then was a Youth Wrestling Coach in Wapello for several years. He enjoyed tinkering with old cars, boating, fishing, spending time with his family at the cabin, and thoroughly loved the sporting events of his kids and grandkids.

His family includes his wife, Elsie of 43 years; three children, Eric Stephens of Bettendorf, Kari & Todd Holsteen of Burlington, and Troy & Kari Stephens of Mediapolis; two grandchildren, Reese and Parker Holsteen; and three siblings, Mike & Chris Stephens of Muscatine, Cheri & Roger Snyder of Columbus Junction, and Lynn & Sheryle Stephens of Columbus Junction along with their families. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral ceremony for Scott Stephens will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Wapello, officiated by Rev. Pam Kranzler. Burial will follow at the Edwards Cemetery, rural Oakville. A lunch gathering will follow at the Oakville Community Building.

The family will meet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello.

Memorial gifts will benefit both the Wapello and Mediapolis Youth Wrestling Program.