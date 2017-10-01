Dwight Messer

Dwight E. Messer, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, September 28, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral service for Dwight Messer will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 3 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. Carrie Duncan will officiate. Burial will be a later date. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the American Heart Association or the Milestones Agency on Aging for the Home Delivered Meals program. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.