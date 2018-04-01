Dwight Graber

Dwight W. Graber, 91, of Washington, IA, formerly of Crawfordsville, IA, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Halcyon House in Washington, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Nathan Luitjens officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m., that morning at the church. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers gifts of love and friendship may be given to Crooked Creek Christian Camp or Sugar Creek Mennonite Church. Olson ~ Powell Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born March 17, 1927, in Wayland, IA, Dwight Wayne was the son of Peter J. and Sarah Ida (Rich) Graber. He was a 1944 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. Dwight served in the United States Marine Corps. On November 24, 1949, he married Mary Frances Keith at Finley Church, near Wayland.

A life long farmer, Dwight lived in the Crawfordsville area his entire life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, rarely missing a sporting event or activity. An active member of Sugar Creek Mennonite Church, Dwight served as a Sunday school teacher and MYF sponsor, along with being a member of the Crusaders Sunday school class.

Along with his loving wife, Mary, of 68 years, Dwight is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Bill) Kurtz of Indianapolis, IN, Annette (Paul) Boshart VonTersch of Wayland, IA and Joanne (Rick) Shelman of Solon, IA; two sons, Greg (Carol) Graber of Crawfordsville, IA and Mark (Lori) Graber of Crawfordsville, IA; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Graber of Iowa City, IA; and three sisters, Doreen Graber of Morton, IL, Drusilla Rector of Vinton, IA, and Dee (Jim) Deck of Valparaiso, IN. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Doug Graber; two brothers, Dennis (Ruth) Graber and Dillon (Fern) Graber; a sister, Doris (Milburn) Gerig; two brothers-in-law, Harold Graber and Harold Rector; and a son-in-law, Gale Boshart.