Dwight E. Messer

Dwight E. Messer, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died late Thursday evening, September 28, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral service for Dwight Messer will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Carrie Duncan will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the American Heart Association or the Milestones Agency on Aging for the Home Delivered Meals program. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Dwight Edward Messer was born January 25, 1941 on the family farm in the Merrimack Community west of Trenton, IA. He was the son of Ernest Edward and Helen Mary (Schadt) Messer. He obtained his primary education at the Elm Country School and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1959. On February 14, 1993 at the Cottonwood United Methodist Church, rural Wayland, Dwight was united in marriage to Kay Carol McTee.

Dwight retired with over 50 years of farming in the Wayland, Iowa area. He worked for Rebling Brothers Construction in Mt. Pleasant after retiring from farming.

Dwight loved working the land and farming with his father. He was a member of FFA in high school and of the Henry County Fair Board when his children were 4-H members and showed sheep at the fair. Dwight enjoyed hunting deer with his father, brother, son, nephews and close friends each winter, and in spring you’d find him in the timber gathering morel mushrooms with his family, or running cane poles on the Skunk River in Merrimac. In his earlier years, Dwight participated on both slow and fast pitch softball teams.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Messer, Mt. Pleasant; a son, Timothy (Chris) Otterbeck-Messer, Cedar Rapids, IA; two daughters, Kimberly (Nathan) Benz, Morning Sun, IA; Lori Yancey, O’Fallon, MO; five grandchildren, Remington Benz and Caden Benz, both of Morning Sun, IA; Katharine (Jesse) Tharp, Lauren Messer and Amanda Messer, all of Cedar Rapids, IA; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Zoey Tharp; a brother, Randy ( Carrie Duncan) Messer, Wayland, IA, and a former daughter-in-law, Jeri Allison of Cedar Rapids. Dwight is also survived by his faithful companion and chair-mate, his dachshund Tanner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by one son, Scott William.