Dwight C. Dorn

Daniel C. Dorn, 90 years, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and formerly of Fort Madison, Iowa died at 12:58 pm Saturday March 31, 2018 at the Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant. He was born May 22, 1927 in Kellerton, Iowa, a son of Daniel Darius and Mildred Floy (Clark) Dorn.

Daniel was a graduate of Fort Madison High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He earned his degree in Business from the University of Iowa on the GI Bill. While at college, he met Lois Beverly Moore, and they were married on July 15, 1950 in Maxwell, Iowa. Daniel was a carpenter and worked with his Dad and brother building several houses in Fort Madison. In addition he built, owned, and operated the Americana Motor Lodge and the Americana Bowl in Fort Madison. He and his wife, Lois, spent many years in hotel management in North Carolina, Florida, and Texas before moving back to Iowa. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well and the many friends he made at Sunnybrook and Park Place in Mt. Pleasant.

He is survived by two sons, Dan (Melissa) Dorn of Dallas, Texas and Michael (Sheryl) Dorn of Mt. Pleasant; three daughters: Linda Dorn (Dennis Baxter) of Sanibel, Florida/Mt. Pleasant; Christy (Mike) Cullen of Windsor Heights, Iowa; and Becky (Ron) Stillwell of Dallas, Texas; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, David (Sophie) Dorn of Burlington, Iowa; one sister, Norma Calhoun of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one daughter Debra Diane Dorn, and one brother Eugene Dorn.

Graveside services and burial, with full military rites, will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Fort Madison. Pastor Earl Swigart will officiate. In lieu of flowers , a memorial has been established, contributions may be made at the graveside or the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Online condolences to the Dorn Family may be made from the Barr Memorial Chapel, www.barrmemorialchapel.com.