DVIP Announces 1st Annual Souper Bowl Event

Keokuk, January 18, 2017- The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) is hosting its First Annual “Souper Bowl” fundraising event to be held Tuesday, February 7th, 5:30-7:30pm at the First Christian Church in Keokuk, Iowa. This event is to support crisis intervention and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

For the price of admission, guests can select a unique bowl to take home, enjoy all the soup they care to eat, and listen to live music. Tickets are $15.00 per adult at the door; kids under 12 eat free, unless they would like to take a bowl home. A table for 6 can be purchased in advance for the price of 5 tickets ($75.00). The Souper Bowl features the best soups from area restaurants, and bowls donated by local artists, merchants and antique stores. Our sponsors include McFarland Swan Office City and Conn Communications. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets for a table, please call 319-520-0568

The FBI estimates that 1 in 3 women will be affected by intimate partner violence, dating violence or stalking by an intimate partner. Last year the Domestic Violence Intervention Program served 80 women, men and children in Lee County. DVIP relies on private donations, as well as local municipality and state/federal funds to provide services to children and adults affected by violence. DVIP provides crisis intervention and support services to more than 2000 women, children and men last year, and received nearly 18,000 hotline calls. Confidential information and assistance is available 24 hours a day, toll free at 1-800-373-1043.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INTERVENTION PROGRAM

Providing Free and Confidential Victim Services to the following Iowa Counties: Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Johnson, Lee, Van Buren and Washington Burlington Office: 1616 Dill St., Burlington, Iowa 52601

Keokuk Office: 801 Main St., Keokuk, Iowa 52362