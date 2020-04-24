Dump Truck Strikes Cable

April 22 the Henry County Sheriff’s office received a report of an accident at the intersection of 260th Street and Oasis Avenue. An investigation determined that Larry Saunders of Farmington was operating a dump truck owned by Cole Construction of Keosauqua. After spreading a load of gravel Saunders forgot to lower the dump bed and continued driving. The raised dump bed struck a Mediacom fiber optic cable. The cable and pole supporting it were damaged.