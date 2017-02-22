Dueling Pianos

Mark your calendars for an evening filled with refreshing drinks and a one-of-a-kind unique show filled with hilarious entertainment, all at Airport Road Vineyard & Winery.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce brings its 4th annual Dueling Pianos show to town. Come out for a clap-along, sing-along musical comedy show where the audience is always part of the action!

This year’s entertainment features The Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson & Mike Leeds, who have been performing together for nearly a decade. They are known for their high-energy, engaging dueling piano routine for audiences of all ages; young, old or anywhere in between! They cover songs from the 1950s through the favorite songs of today. They specialize in top 40 hits that everyone knows and loves, which makes for an exciting, keep you on your feet, singing and dancing show!

Dueling Pianos will be hosted at Airport Road Vineyard on Friday, March 31. Performance will be from 7:30-10:30pm and doors will open at 7:00pm. General admission is $25 per person and $250 for a table of 10, tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Airport Road Vineyard and also online (please see Chamber events calendar and Chamber Facebook page for ticket website.) Refreshments and appetizers will be available for purchase throughout the event.

For any questions or concerns please reach out to the Chamber office at 319-385-3101 or email mpaca@mountpleasantiowa.org.

We hope to see you there where you can sit back, but please don’t relax, and welcome the Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson & Mike Leeds to the stage!