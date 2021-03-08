Duane D. “Sarge” Hock

Duane D. “Sarge” Hock, 90, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 10:05 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center.

He was born on May 13, 1930, at his parents home in rural Lisbon, North Dakota, the son of Herman J. and Lucille A. (Mills) Hock. He was born in the same bed his father was born in twenty-four years earlier.

He was raised most of his life in Clear Lake, South Dakota by his mother and step-father, Henry Miller. He married his high school sweetheart, Esther Nicola, also from Clear Lake.

He chose a twenty-one year career in the United States Air Force that took them and their two children to many different states including: Texas, Florida and Alaska. He retired from the Air Force in 1971, while serving as an Air Force recruiter out of Fort Des Moines. He fell in love with Southeast Iowa while recruiting in the area. He and his family moved to Fairfield where he bought and added on to Green Acres Mobile Home Park. He worked at American Chain and Cable for awhile, meeting many good friends there. He and Esther divorced in 1984. He later married Becky Phillips in Indianola, Iowa. They divorced in 1991 and he married Waneta Frazier from Creston, B.C. Canada. Duane and Waneta lived in Keosauqua, Iowa until their separation in 2012 and he has currently lived in the Keosauqua Health Care Center since July of 2019.

Duane enjoyed fishing and hunting. Fishing was his real passion and obsession. He loved catching big bass and caught more than his share of trophies. He was also an excellent pool player and helped many teams from different towns to league championships.

Duane was preceded in death by all three of his wives; his parents; sisters: Marilyn from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Patty Carlen from North Dakota and special nephew: Kendall Anderson from Clear Lake, South Dakota.

He is survived by his daughter: Arla (Craig) Ford and their three children: Ryan, Darren and Ruthie; his son: Randy (Tracy) Hock and their four children: Cary, Lindy, Lee and Tina; brother: Donald (Marilyn) Hock of North Dakota; sisters: Judy (Tommy) Townsend of North Dakota and Deeana (Art) Anderson of South Dakota; several grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved dearly and proudly. He is also survived by a very special friend and neighbor: Doris Robbins who the family loves and respects.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Keosauqua.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory and can be mailed to the family at: Randy Hock, 13751 Osage Avenue, Birmingham, Iowa 52535.

