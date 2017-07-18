Drunk Driver Arrested

On July 16, 2017, at approximately 2:31AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a driving complaint in regards to a possible drunk driver driving all over the roadway near New London, Iowa, on U.S. Highway 34. A Henry County Deputy Sheriff and a New London Police Officer found the suspected vehicle and performed a traffic stop in the 700 Block of East Main Street in New London, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Nicholas Allen Stellern of Winfield, Iowa, was driving his 1989, GMC Sierra 1500 and was operating it under the influence of alcohol. Nicholas was placed under arrest and was transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.