Drumline Live

DRUMLine Live brings dazzling choreography and explosive percussion to the Sondheim, Monday, February 20

Fairfield High School Drumline to play in Atrium and open the show on the Sondheim stage

Fairfield, Iowa – DRUMLINE LIVE, the show stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” brings the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience to the Sondheim Theater, Monday, February 20 at 7:30 p.m.

High stepping brass, sequined color guards, and the soul shattering syncopation of a drumline introduce you to a whole new world of marching bands. DRUMLine Live, with riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy incorporates original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits. The group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

Fairfield High School Drumline will provide sights and sounds in the Atrium beginning at 7:15 p.m. and open the show on the Sondheim stage.

“DRUMLine Live is a thrilling spectacle that will stir the adrenaline and thrill the soul and it’s meaningful we celebrate Black History Month with a show reminiscent of the Historically Black College and Universities,” said Rustin Lippincott, Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. “It’s a marching band extravaganza that parades off the football stadium grass onto the stage with explosive percussion, re

DRUMLine Live’s energetic cast has honed its precision and energy with years of training in marching band programs across the southern United States. This versatile group of musicians and dancers brings an explosive energy and athleticism to an eclectic mix of sounds. Equally at home with the hottest contemporary hip hop, R&B, classic Motown tunes and the rousing sounds of the great brass tradition, DRUMLine Live is thrilled to share the American marching band experience.

“We’ve taken the excitement of a Historically Black College and University football game halftime show, increased the intensity by a thousand watts, and created a musical journey that will touch every emotion”, said Don Roberts, Creator and Director of DRUMLine Live. “We’ve been touring the world since 2009 and it’s about time we brought this high octane musical roller coaster to Fairfield. You better get ready because we have had an after-party at every show since 2009 and we are not ready to stop our streak at the Sondheim Center.”

Tickets for DRUMLine Live are $47 for Zone 1, $41 for Zone 2, and $30 for Zone 3 and $20 for zone 4 and $15 for youth tickets. For more information please contact the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 and visit us online at www.FairfieldACC.com.

sounding brass and dazzling choreography.”