Drug Related Arrest

On December 9 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 103 S. Haynes St., Lot 2 in Mount Pleasant, IA. The search warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics distribution.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, Melissa Stein, 48 of Mount Pleasant, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (class C felony) and gathering where controlled substances used (class D felony).

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

Stein was arrested on an arrest warrant for the aforementioned charges on December 22. Stein had initial appearance on December 23, 2020 and was released by the magistrate judge on an unsecured appearance bond.