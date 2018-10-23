Drug Collection Day

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is participating in the National RX Collection Day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration on October 27th, 2018. The Mount Pleasant Police will be accepting unused or expired Prescription drugs or over the counter medications at the Police Department from 10am through 2pm.

Medications will be accepted in their orginal containers. They do not need to be removed. The lables do not need to be removed for disposal.

Veterinary medications both prescription and over the counter also will be accepted.