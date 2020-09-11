Drug Arrest

On September 10, 2020, at approximately 7:21PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a black, 2020, GMC Acadia for traveling speeding, in the 1600 Grid of U.S. Highway 218.

The driver was identified as Desmond Imani McCord, 29, Chicago, Illinois. During investigation, and a subsequent search of McCord’s vehicle, it was found that McCord was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana. McCord was subsequently arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail without incident.

McCord was charged with Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp (D Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance Violation With Intent to Deliver (D Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana First Offense (Serious Misdemeanor.) Desmond was also given a citation for speeding.

At approximately 9:31PM, Henry County Jail Staff found contraband on McCord’s person, upon entry into the jail. McCord was concealing marijuana on his person as well. As a result, McCord was also charged with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Institution, a class D Felony.