Drug Arrest

On August 14th, 2020, at approximately 7:50PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 1200-grid of US Highway 218. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Amar Abdullah, 25, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During this traffic stop an odor of a controlled substance was detected from the vehicle. Upon investigation and subsequent search, multiple items of concern were located including a controlled substance. Items were seized, the driver taken into custody, and the vehicle removed from the scene.

Resulting from this incident and investigation Amar Abdullah was charged with Controlled Substance Violation and Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, both class D felonies. Amar additionally received citations for No Valid Driver’s License and other traffic offenses.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Transportation Officers and area tow services.