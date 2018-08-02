Drought Information Presented in Van Buren County

Meeting to discuss drought concerns for both crop and livestock producers

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a meeting on August 9, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the Roberts Memorial Building (20497 Hwy 1) in Keosauqua to discuss drought conditions that are causing concerns for both crop and livestock producers.

The meeting will be hosted by ISU Extension and Outreach specialists Josh Michel, field agronomist, Joe Sellers, beef specialist, Patrick Wall, beef specialist, and Charles Brown, farm management specialist. Topics to be discussed during the meetings include crop growth and development under drought conditions, feeding drought damaged crops, silage and crop insurance considerations.

Weather patterns and drought monitor considerations will also be discussed. Representatives from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) may also be present to share information on assistance available through their offices.

The meeting is free and open to the public and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. Starting 45 minutes before the meeting, producers may bring five representative corn stalk samples for a quick nitrate assessment to be conducted either before or after the meeting, depending on time available.